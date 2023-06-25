Sunday, June 25, 2023
Samoa secures first win at OFC

Samoa defeated a resolute Tonga 3-1 and secured their first win at the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Both side’s went into the break goalless and Samoa broke the deadlock in the 60th minute thanks to Arianna Skeers, who followed a cross from Sariah Taeaoalii and dispatched into the corner to give her side a crucial lead.

Few minutes later, Whitney Avei doubled the lead for Samoa from a buried rebound after her initial header struck the crossbar.

Avei was again at the heart of her team’s attacks and added her second and Samoa’s third with a driving run from midfield before unleashing a shot that found the bottom corner of Tonga.

Tonga got the consolation goal from Ana Fakavai as she pressed Samoa’s backline following a long ball over the top, nicking it past the keeper and rolling the ball into an unguarded net.

Meanwhile, New Caledonia has sealed their place in the knockout stages after thumping Vanuatu 4-1 in their second Group A match.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
