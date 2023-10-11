Singh blames fatigue for loss to Navua

Assistant Nadi coach Gurdeep Singh says fatigue kicked in their game and this resulted in a 2-0 loss to Navua in their second Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

“Compared to yesterday, we lost in a pretty bad way to a better team,” a humble Singh admitted.

“The boys were a bit tired after the match yesterday. They did not have enough rest but there was nothing much we could take away from Navua.”

“Navua was really hungry for the win after their loss yesterday, they came out firing today.”

Singh also mentioned that lack of defence and finishing was their biggest downfall for the jetsetters but he is confident the team will iron out their mistakes and get ready to face defending champions Suva tomorrow.

“Our breakdown today was our goalkeeper Vereti Dickson getting injured in the first half. In the second half, we made a few changes, the boys were tied and we chose to make some technical changes to avoid more tiredness getting into our game.”

“We’ll try our best to come back tomorrow. The boys are still focused on our do-or-die match tomorrow with the aim that we could still qualify for the semifinal tomorrow.”

“We’ll try and work on our finishing which we lacked today. We’ll talk to the boys in the camp. We’ll continue to work hard since it’s not the end of the world for us. We have a match against Suva tomorrow and we’ll work on our mistakes.”

Nadi will face Suva at 5pm tomorrow.