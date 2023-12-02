Saturday, December 2, 2023
Skipper Talacolo saves Fiji in Dubai opener

A late try by Captain Joseva Talacolo saw Fiji overcome a strong USA outfit 21-14 in its opening match of the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s today.

The sides were locked at 14-14 for most of the match.

Fiji struck first through Jeremaia Matana with Filipe Sauturaga adding the conversion before America’s Marcus Tupuola crossed over for their first try which Lucas Lacamp converted to lock the scores at half-time.

Veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi put Fiji back in front in the eighth minute of play with Sauturaga converting for a seven point buffer.

A lapse in concentration from the islanders saw USA strike again through the powerful Naima Fuala’au with Malacchi Esdale converting.

Fiji maintained possession to force a gap which allowed Talacolo to go through and score the match winner.

Sauturaga added the conversion to seal the deal.

Fiji face France 7s in its second game at 9.52pm tonight.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
