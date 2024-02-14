SODELPA Youth President resigns

Social Democratic Liberal Party Youth President Peniasi Daveta has resigned.

In a statement, the young politician said this decision was made with considerable thoughts and following consultations with his family, Party Stalwarts, Youth Members and a few others that have acted as my ‘go to’ people for advice and counsel.

“If we as the youth of the nation are the future leaders of Fiji, then we need to engage in the political process now.

“It is no longer good enough to help in the campaigns every 4 years then leave things to the elected politicians to do the work, which is the way of the past.”

“If we want our future to be brighter and more rewarding, then we need to stay engaged and do our bit as an individual or as a group such as the SODELPA Youth by holding every elected Member of Parliament, Government and statutory official accountable, after all they are there to serve us the people and unless they know we are watching and will praise them when they do good, but call them out when they do not, they will not be as effective, and they could be in their service to our people.”

SODELPA Youth Member and VP, Koroi Tikoilomaloma, will act as Acting President until a substantive appointment is made.