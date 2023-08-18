Soldier convicted for drink driving, ordered to pay fine

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Officer, Napolioni Isei Veibataki, 27, has been convicted by the Magistrate Court for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in excess of the prescribed limited.

Veibataki has been ordered to pay a $300 fine before September 18 or face a 30-days imprisonment.

The accused appeared before Resident-Magistrate Jeremiah Savou.

Veibataki pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutors had filed Summary of Facts and its Analysis Report.

The Court has also suspended the Veibataki’s driving licence for three months.

Veitabaki has been charged and convicted of one count of driving a motor vehicle whilst there was present in the blood a concentration of alcohol in excess of the prescribed limited, Contrary to Section 103(1) (a) and 114 of the Land Transport Act, Number 35 of 1998.

The Court heard that the accused on January 01, 2023 at Suva in the Central Division, was driving a motor vehicle registration number JT 836 on Holland Street, Suva whilst there was present in 100 millilitres of his blood a concentration of 189.2ml of alcohol which was in excess of the prescribed limit.

The matter has been adjourned to September 18 for review.