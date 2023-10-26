Saturday, October 28, 2023
Springboks, All Blacks to don traditional strips

The Webb Ellis Cup.Photo courtesy of Rugby World Cup.

In a welcome off-the-field pronouncement, the Springboks will be playing in their green and gold strip for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at the Stade de France.

The Springboks won the logistical toss and, for the first time in their World Cup games in Paris, they have been drawn as ‘Team A’. New Zealand will also play in their traditional black strip.

South Africa will be using the home dressing room and, for the fifth time in the tournament, they will be wearing their traditional strip.

In the pool stages, the Boks were ‘Team B’ against Ireland and Scotland in Paris and Marseille, respectively.

In the 13-8 loss against Ireland, they wore the white top with hyper-jade shorts, while in the 18-3 win against Scotland, their strip had been at the subject of great debate.

Colour-vision deficiencies regulations were at the heart of the Boks wearing alternative kits in the pool stage games.

However, the regulations have been relaxed for the play-off matches at the World Cup, with the exception of the third-place play-off between Argentina and England.

For the Tonga and Romania games they won 49-18 and 76-0, respectively, they were ‘Team A’ and wore their home strip.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and his All Black counterpart, Ian Foster, will announce their match-day 23s later today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
