Friday, October 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Springboks name unchanged side to face England

World champions, South Africa have named an unchanged side to face England in their World Cup semifinal on Sunday in Paris.

The Springboks beat hosts France 29-28 in an epic quarterfinal on Monday to set a date with the English who overcame Fiji 30-24.

With no changes made, half-backs Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok retain their places in the starting XV, while fly-half Handre Pollard remains on the bench.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted again for a 5-3 split of forwards and backs among his replacements.

Scrum-half Reinach, who Nienaber said was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game, replaced regular starter Faf de Klerk for the quarter-final.

Eight of the Springboks’ starting XV began the win over England in the World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

The back row remains unchanged, with captain Siya Kolisi lining up alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen as a combination for the 15th time.

Veteran full-back Willie le Roux is among the replacements, alongside forwards RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith, who both made a difference against France with their power in the closing stages.

The winner of the match will play either Argentina or New Zealand in the final at the Stade de France on Saturday, 28 October.

South Africa: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian Drua re-signs backline quart...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four backline players ...
News

$550m used in 10 years to keep FSC ...

In the last 10 years, the Fiji Sugar Corporation accumulatively los...
Football

Ba to celebrate IDC win next Saturd...

Ba Football Association in partnership with Ba Town Council and Ba ...
Rugby

Flying Fijians welcomed in style

People from all walks of life packed the Nadi International Airport...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian Drua re-signs backline qu...

Rugby
The Swire ...

$550m used in 10 years to keep F...

News
In the las...

Ba to celebrate IDC win next Sat...

Football
Ba Footbal...

Flying Fijians welcomed in style...

Rugby
People fro...

Khan defrauded FSC for personal ...

News
Minister f...

Fiji’s Pacific Cup represe...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Popular News

Adele quits drinking after being...

Entertainment
Adele has ...

PM’s decision is final, sa...

News
The Office...

Borthwick, Farrell praise Fiji’s...

Rugby
Victorious...

HFC declares $30m dividend

Business
Home Finan...

Rabuka pays tribute to fallen he...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji fights for more than just v...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijian Drua re-signs backline quartet