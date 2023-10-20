Springboks name unchanged side to face England

World champions, South Africa have named an unchanged side to face England in their World Cup semifinal on Sunday in Paris.

The Springboks beat hosts France 29-28 in an epic quarterfinal on Monday to set a date with the English who overcame Fiji 30-24.



With no changes made, half-backs Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok retain their places in the starting XV, while fly-half Handre Pollard remains on the bench.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted again for a 5-3 split of forwards and backs among his replacements.

Scrum-half Reinach, who Nienaber said was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game, replaced regular starter Faf de Klerk for the quarter-final.

Eight of the Springboks’ starting XV began the win over England in the World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

The back row remains unchanged, with captain Siya Kolisi lining up alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen as a combination for the 15th time.

Veteran full-back Willie le Roux is among the replacements, alongside forwards RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith, who both made a difference against France with their power in the closing stages.

The winner of the match will play either Argentina or New Zealand in the final at the Stade de France on Saturday, 28 October.

South Africa: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, De Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux.