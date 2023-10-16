Monday, October 16, 2023
Springboks overcome hosts in World Cup thriller

South Africa kept the defence of their title alive with a thrilling 29-28 quarterfinal win over France in one of the greatest matches in World Cup history.

Eben Etzebeth’s powerful late surge saw the Springboks come from behind to end France’s 18-game winning run on home soil.

The Spingboks book a semifinal with England in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Both sides scored three tries in a pulsating first half at Stade de France before a Thomas Ramos penalty handed the hosts a narrow lead at the interval.

Ramos added another three points as France, led by their returning talisman Antoine Dupont in their pursuit of a maiden title, looked to wrestle momentum from the defending champions in a more attritional second half.

But Etzebeth’s try overturned the deficit before Handre Pollard’s huge penalty from inside his own half proved to be decisive.

Another Ramos penalty brought France to within a single point.

Backed by huge home crowd, France looked to keep the ball alive, but as it spilled forward, Kurt-Lee Arendse gathered to pump it into the stands to end the match.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
