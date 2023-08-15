Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Student found in possession of drugs

Police are currently investigating a matter where drugs believed to be marijuana were found in the possession of a student at a prominent school in Suva.

In a statement, Divisional Police Commander South SSP Wate Vocevoce said a report of drugs was referred from the school and Police were sent to investigate.

SSP Vocevoce said the student is currently being questioned at the Nabua Police Station in the presence of his close relative.

He added that two rolls were found in the student’s possession and the substances have been sent for analysis.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
