Friday, August 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Students found at swimming spot during school hours

Nasinu Police officers yesterday found thirteen Years 7 to 13 students from different schools swimming at the Kalabu waterfalls during school hours.

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce had directed the officers to conduct patrols in the area following concerns raised by members of the public about students swimming and gathering in the said location during and after school hours.

SSP Vocevoce said this is a concern and is pleading with parents and guardians to speak to their children on the need to be in school during school hours and to head straight home after.

The Principals of the students were informed and contact to their parents and guardians made.

The Divisional Police Commander said the operations team comes across similar worrying gatherings of children when conducting patrols within the Southern Division.

SSP Vocevoce said they will continue to ask children to return home and are calling for parents and guardians support in the protection and well-being of their children.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

We are ready to face Lautoka, says ...

Rewa boss Nazeel Buksh is confident the champions will put on a goo...
PNC

Flying Fijians ready for Brave Blos...

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes they will face a ...
News

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni Sau...

Twenty-four chiefs from the Naitasiri province received their certi...
News

FRCS surpasses target by $33.3m

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) collected a cumulative ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We are ready to face Lautoka, sa...

Football
Rewa boss ...

Flying Fijians ready for Brave B...

PNC
Flying Fij...

24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni ...

News
Twenty-fou...

FRCS surpasses target by $33.3m

News
The Fiji R...

Rewa secures sponsor for BOG

Football
Rewa Footb...

UNODC and APTC partner to tackle...

News
The United...

Popular News

Halftime message ignited fire: N...

Rugby
Undefeated...

Flying Fijians back in top ten

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Induction workshop for new Perma...

News
In a signi...

Fiji ready to battle in Apia aft...

PNC
The Fiji W...

BOG knockout stage rescheduled t...

2023 Battle of Giants
The knocko...

Mapusua says Fiji is quality sid...

PNC
Manu Samoa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Skipper Cup R4 (Suva vs Tailevu)