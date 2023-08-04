Students found at swimming spot during school hours

Nasinu Police officers yesterday found thirteen Years 7 to 13 students from different schools swimming at the Kalabu waterfalls during school hours.

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce had directed the officers to conduct patrols in the area following concerns raised by members of the public about students swimming and gathering in the said location during and after school hours.

SSP Vocevoce said this is a concern and is pleading with parents and guardians to speak to their children on the need to be in school during school hours and to head straight home after.

The Principals of the students were informed and contact to their parents and guardians made.

The Divisional Police Commander said the operations team comes across similar worrying gatherings of children when conducting patrols within the Southern Division.

SSP Vocevoce said they will continue to ask children to return home and are calling for parents and guardians support in the protection and well-being of their children.