Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Tabu for FOSROC Steelers in Dubai 7s

Robust former Fiji 7s forward Kavekini Tabu has been named in the FOSROC Steelers squad for this weekend’s Dubai 7s.

Tubu has represented Fiji 7s 26 times with World Series appearances in Dubai, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Sydney, Wellington and George to his name.

The 28-year-old winger plays for US Bresssane in France, having joined from Top 14 side La Rochelle last year.

Tabu will be joined by Stirling Wolves winger Ross McKnight, who won the FOSROC Super Series Championship with Stirling Wolves last weekend and finished top try scorer in the competition with 15 tries.

He has represented Scotland at U16, U18 and U20 level and has played for the Great Britain 7s team.

McKnight and Tabu have already played together, when they won the Amsterdam 7s in June playing for Nyenrode 7s.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
