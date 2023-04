Fiji 7s vice-captain Joseva Talacolo topped the statistics in Singapore 7s to win the DHL Impact Player award.

Talacolo topped the table with 72 points accumulating 15 tackles, four breaks, 12 offloads and 21 carries.

Argentina’s Luciano Gonzalez finished second with nine tackles, three clean breaks, six offloads and 37 carries for 67 points.

Darby Lancaster of Australia, Alvin Otieno of Kenya, Va’a Apelu Maliko of Samoa and Matias Osadczuk of Argentina complete the top six standing on the impact player table.