Bottom placed Tavua held Labasa to a 1-1 draw in Round 8 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park today.

The Babasiga Lions opened their account through midfielder Ilaisa Nayasi but some sloppy defence by the hosts towards the end of the first spell saw them concede an own goal.

The scores remained unchanged in the second half although both teams pushed for more goals and the match winner.

Labasa now has 11 points after seven outings while Tavua has 2 points from seven appearances.