Tela retires from first class rugby

Fijian Drua Fly-Half, Teti Tela.Photo courtesy of Fijian Drua.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua stalwart Teti Tela has retired from first-class rugby.

While officially announcing the Drua squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season in Nadi today, chief executive Mark Evans said they are officially farewelling Tela, who was the team’s leading points scorer with 124 points.

He also mentioned that Tela was a vital member of the squad in its first two seasons where he made 24 appearances and thanked him for his contribution to Drua and Fiji Rugby.

“For a young Club like ours, the positive impact that Teti has had on his fellow Drua players and colleagues is profound.”

“While we will miss having him in our squad, we know that he and his beautiful young family will be watching and cheering their Drua on in 2024 and beyond. All of us offer our sincerest and heartfelt vinaka vakalevu to Teti for his service.”

“Teti is an outstanding player and an even better friend. Everyone in the Drua organisation –players, coaches, and administration staff – admires his professionalism,” head coach Mick Byrne added.

Drua will open their season against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
