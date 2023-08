Effective from today, the cost of a new Fiji passport will be $211.05.

This is to reflect the change in Value Added Tax. The previous cost was $200.

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua in a social media post clarified the new cost.

He said there has been misinformation spread by trolls who claim that a new passport will cost over $400 t and this is simply not true.

Tikoduadua said the full pricing list for all immigration services is updated on the Fiji Immigration website.