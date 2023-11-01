Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Tuinukaudrava yet to feature at WXV1

Photo courtesy: Central Western Daily

Fijian-Wallaroos loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra is yet to feature at the 2023 Women’s XV1 despite being part of the 30-member squad.

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is currently facing an unenviable task at the selection table ahead despite naming a strong side in their 29-20 win over France a week ago.

Rugby Australia states that versatile Ashley Marsters is another option following her exclusion from the France Test while squad members Jay Huriwai, Tuinukaudrava and Trilleen Pomare were called upon to as finishers against Wales this week.

Tuinukaudrava missed her selection in the Australia women’s match day squad for the first two WXV1 matches against England and France.

The Brumby last featured for the Wallaroos at the International Women’s Rugby match from the bench as they suffered a huge 43-3 loss to the Black Ferns on 30 September.

Other Wallaroos bouncing back to the field from injuries are outside backs Maya Stewart and Lori Cramer and lock Annabelle Codey.

However, coach Jay Tregonning could just as easily reward the same 23 players that produced Australia’s biggest Test win since 2010 against the Wales at 7pm at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
