Tuisawau replaces Tabuya as Leader of Govt

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Rabuka has also informed the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu of his decision to nominate Ro Filipe Tuisawau as Leader of Government in Parliament, under Standing Order 3 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

He said Tuisawau’s selection for this role is driven by his extensive experience as a Parliamentarian, and particularly given his tenure as the Opposition Whip from 2020 to 2022.

This appointment follows a strategic decision to ensure efficient and effective governance as part of a broader strategy to enhance the leadership and policy coordination within government, in particular, the coordination of Government business in Parliament.

In his new position, Tuisawau will be responsible for guiding the government’s legislative agenda, fostering cooperation among government members, and ensuring the smooth functioning of parliamentary affairs.

Rabuka said Government is confident in Tuisawau’s ability to excel in this crucial position, and his appointment reinforces the commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of parliamentary proceedings and the effective representation of government’s interest in the legislature.

Tuisawau replaces Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya.

Rabuka is confident that with Tuisawau leading Government business, the Government will continue to progress in achieving its development goals and addressing the urgent needs of its citizens.

As part of his new role, Tuisawau will become the second Government member of the Parliamentary Business Committee, as well as the Standing Orders Select Committee of Parliament.

The role of Leader of Government Business in Parliament holds a pivotal place in the coordination of government activities and legislative priorities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
