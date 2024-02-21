Thursday, February 22, 2024
Tuwai could still play in Olympics

There is still hope for dual Olympic gold medallist Jerry Tuwai to reclaim his spot in the Fiji 7s team and get on the plane to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games in July.

Coach Ben Gollings in a zoom media conference from Vancouver said he is in touch with Tuwai and the former captain is interested in making a return.

The Englishman said the selection door is still open for all local and overseas based players.

“I met with Jerry before we left for Vancouver and we had a great talk. I will meet him again after this tour. He is keen and wants to push for a spot in the team again.”

“He knows his main focus is to get back into the condition and shape required for the Olympics.”

“Jerry has the experience but he has had a bit of layoff from rugby and so now, it is a big focus for him. He is working to get a bit of game time, and it is about being on form,” said Gollings.

Tuwai is currently assisting Saiasi Fuli in preparing the Fiji women’s team for Vancouver 7s.

Gollings also mentioned that he is in touch with the Fijian Drua and some clubs overseas over the possible release of players for the Olympics.

He said there is no requirement for players to play in the World Series to be eligible for the Olympics and talks with the various teams are progressing well.

Gollings is eying 4-5 overseas based players for his Olympics campaign.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

