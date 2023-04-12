Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Vanuatu ready to face Fiji in Futsal opener

Vanuatu is ready to face host nation Fiji in the opening match of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which kicks off at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Vanuatu secured plate in the 2022 OFC Futsal Cup but head coach Hungai Ben said they want to do a step better this year.

“We are always looking up to Fiji because they have a good coach. We are ready to test Fiji and face any challenge they will put against us.”

“This is the second time we have come to play in Fiji with our new squad. We started our preparation in January to get the most talented and quality players.”

Ben added the side has strong team morale to overcome any challenge in the tournament.

“Forget the glory of the past and focus on the tournament this week. Vanuatu will treat every game seriously and improve our result this year.”

“Our major challenge was the weather but the boys had a strong mentality to overcome it and put their effort into the training.”

Vanuatu faces Fiji at 4 pm while New Caledonia will take on Solomon Islands at 7 pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
