Virat and Anushka welcome second baby

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay on February 20, Tuesday.

In a statement released on both their social media profiles, Kohli and Anushka said that the boy was born on 15th February. The duo would go on to request the fans to respect their privacy at the moment.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.”

“Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” read the statement from Anushka Sharma on her Instagram post.