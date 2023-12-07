Vision for the Police Credit Union realised: Kamikamica

A vision which was in the pipeline for the Fiji Police Credit Union (FPCU) for the past two decades has become a reality, after the Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica broke ground on the property site yesterday.

Speaking at the Launch of the Fiji Police Families Savings and Investment Cooperative Limited, Kamikamica said as the business arm of the Fiji Police Credit Union, the Cooperative is tasked with empowering its members to invest in profitable ventures through the Cooperative.

Kamikamica said ultimately the goal is that the Cooperative will not benefit its members, but also create economic activity in the country.

He said the future is bright for the Cooperative – Which they intend to diversify its business portfolio from thrift and savings, to real estate, wholesale and retail and offering transport services.

“This is what the Coalition Government believes in – investing, diversifying and shaping the future for a better Fiji.”

“The Fiji Police Families Savings and Investment Cooperative Limited is part of the 550 operating cooperatives in Fiji – which holds over $151 million worth of assets, with revenue turnaround of $26 million and a record net profit of $2.5 million.”

The Acting Prime Minister said that the new Cooperative is entitled to an eight-year-tax holiday under the Cooperative Act 1996.

Kamikamica said the Ministry’s door is open for the Cooperative and will provide all the support needed to ensure that the business operates efficiently and effectively.

“We would be happy to take the Board and interested members through the Ministry’s training packages on governance, management, and bookkeeping trainings,” Kamikamica said.