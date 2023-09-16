We badly lacked discipline: Waqanidrola

National defender and Rewa coach Naomi Waqanidrola says the side badly lacked game discipline in their 3-0 loss to Ba in their opening match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Battle of the Giants in Suva on Friday and a different mindset is needed in the remaining matches.

Waqanidrola, who also played the match said they went through a lot of obstacles in preparing for the tournament.

“Today’s game was least expected,” a disheartened Waqanidrola said.

“One of the main things we lacked today was discipline during the game. Our positioning, timing our tack-ticks. We should be more disciplined in our positions to give Labasa a good run.”

“We have been preparing for the BOG since the last three weeks. The girls were having difficulties with the training because our league ended a bit earlier into the year. It’s really hard to get the girls involved in football but we came out with a goal which was to win but unfortunately we fell short.”

The 35-year-old is confident the side will make a strong comeback against Labasa in their match today.

“I believe that the girls gave their best today and they are down with the defeat.”

“I’m sure we will get back to camp, rethink the game, and evaluate some of the weaknesses and come back strong against Labasa.”

“We will look at the mistakes we made and work on it while aiming to come up with a better game plan for a win tomorrow.”

She added the side will need to better its defence and finish off every opportunity they get against the Northerners.

“The thing with women’s football is that we don’t have good goalkeeping coaches.”

“We may need to work on our defence and all aspects of the game.”

“Those were really easy goals. Ba took advantage of our mistakes and we considered the extra two goals in the second half.”

The match between Rewa and Labasa kicks off at 10am.