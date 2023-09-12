We cherish principles of unity in diversity: PM

In Fiji, we cherish the principles of unity in diversity, tolerance, and the peaceful coexistence of our multicultural society, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In his message to the United States of America on the anniversary of 11 September terrorist attacks, Rabuka said Fijians understand the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect in resolving conflicts and differences.

“As we remember the victims of September 11th, let us also reflect on the resilience and strength of the human spirit. In the face of adversity, the world came together to offer support, compassion, and solidarity.”

“It is a testament to our shared humanity and our collective determination to stand up against those who seek to divide us.”

“On this day, let us renew our commitment to building a world where peace and security prevail, where democracy and human rights are upheld, and where the pursuit of a better future for all is our common goal.”

“May the memory of those who lost their lives on September 11th continue to inspire us to work tirelessly towards a world free from the shadow of terrorism and filled with the light of hope, unity and peace.”

“On this day, we join the international community in expressing our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives in the horrific acts of terrorism.”

Rabuka said the 11 September attacks were not only an attack on the United States but an assault on the fundamental principles that underpin our global society – the principles of peace, freedom, and democracy.

“They served as a stark reminder that terrorism knows no boundaries and seeks to undermine the very values that define our way of life.”

“Fiji unequivocally denounces terrorism in all its forms. We stand resolutely against those who use violence and intimidation to further their political or ideological agendas.”

“Terrorism is an affront to humanity, and it has no place in a civilized world.”

“On this solemn occasion, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, peace, and freedom,”

“We stand in solidarity with all nations and peoples who aspire to live without the constant threat of intimidation and terror,” the Prime Minister concluded.