Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wealth creation is pivotal: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says wealth creation, climate change adaptation, indigenous rights and culture, and lifestyle habits are pivotal for anyone living in a traditional setting around the country.

Speaking at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting held in Labasa yesterday, the Prime Minister reminded participants that the i-Taukei in particular have been critical of the recent budget that saw changes to the imposition of Value Added Tax and others.

Rabuka urged those present to remind their people about the ‘old ways’ to mitigate the impact of increasing living costs.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving traditions and culture and explained that several governments had integrated the UN Declaration of Indigenous People into their laws.

He reminded attendees and relevant stakeholders not to overlook the importance of first consulting the indigenous people before prior consent.

He highlighted the work being done by the Ministry of I-Taukei Affairs and commended the work being done by the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) review team to ensure that the wishes of the i-Taukei is captured in the recommendations that will be tabled for Government’s consideration.

The Prime Minister also urged the leaders to note the assistance that can be accessed for village improvement schemes through the Rural Assistance and Rural Outer Islands programmes.

He also reminded the leaders that as long as seawalls needed to be built in coastal villages in Vanua Levu, the issue of climate change adaptation and mitigation would need be discussed at provincial meetings.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Rugby

Yato back at training with Clermont...

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has...
News

Aust Govt key partner in social pro...

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the...
Sports

Ministry to develop youth programs ...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry will w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Ministry to develop youth progra...

Sports
Minister f...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

AG meets with night club owners ...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Fiji Airways is our model for pr...

News
Prime Mini...

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

News
K9 Tiny an...

Unbeaten Suva wary of Naitasiri

Rugby
Suva Rugby...

Winning start for Suva in BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva kicke...

India donates ARV drugs amid ris...

News
In a signi...

3 Fijians in Japan’s World...

Rugby
Japan has ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ra Provincial Council Meeting