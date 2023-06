Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says they will be happy with whatever is allocated to the Fiji Police Force in the upcoming 2023-2024 National Budget.

He said they are mindful of the current financial situation of the country.

“So whatever is allocated to Police, we will accept it and will try to manage within the next financial year.”

The Budget will be delivered at 10am on Friday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.