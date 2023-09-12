Tuesday, September 12, 2023
We’ve got Kerevi ready to face Fiji: Jones

Wallabies Coach Eddie Jones says he had to pull out Samu Kerevi early in the second half against Georgia so he rests well and prepares to face his motherland Fiji next Monday.

Centre Kerevi had to leave the field in the 42nd minute but Jones says this was part of his game plan given his string of injuries, including an ACL and hand issue.

“Samu we always planned to play 40 … we wanted to give him a hit-out,” Jones told rugby.com.au

“He hasn’t played since Dunedin so we needed to give him some time but he’s come back from  a number of number of injuries so the plan was to get him ready for Fiji next week.”

“It’s obviously for him and for us an important game.”

“Playing against your mother country is pretty special, so we want to give him the best opportunity to be ready,” Jones added.

The Wallabies and the Flying Fijians will clash at 3.45am (Fiji Time) on Monday in Saint-Etienne.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
