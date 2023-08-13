Winger Ravalawa scores in Dragons’ loss

Fiji Bati star winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in Saint George Illawarra Dragons 26-14 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 24 of NRL on Saturday.

Rabbitohs ace Alex Johnston grabbed the first points of the encounter which Latrell Mitchell converted before he landed a penalty goal in the 18th minute.

A minute later, Ravalawa broke off from midway and dummied his way at the corner flag to touch down but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The Rabbitohs led 8-4 at the break.

In the second half, Rabbitohs got their three back-to-back tries from Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Johnston bagging his second while Mitchell booted all three conversions.

Hunt and Tyrell Sloan managed to score two late tries and Hunt converted his own.