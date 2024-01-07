Sunday, January 7, 2024
Work commences on minimum wage rate review

The Fiji Government through the Ministry of Employment has commenced work on the review of the minimum wage rates.

Confirming this, Minister for Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh said there are systems and processes involved, and structures in place to facilitate this important work.

“Since the Fiji Coalition Government took office, the work to review the National Minimum Wage and the ten sectoral wage regulations has been part of our commitment from day one.”

“We have constituted the Employment Relations Advisory Board (ERAB) in its proper form at the beginning of the year and facilitated the labour law review to restore the provision of the ERA 2007 to reinstate workers’ rights.”

“This has been completed and is currently being vetted by the Office of the Solicitor General.”

Singh said the Government is now in the process of reinstating the 10 Wages Councils which were removed by the Fiji First Government.

“These councils are subcommittees of the ERAB and will determine the sectoral minimum wages.”

“The work on the minimum wage review is now in progress and the ERAB will determine this with the assistance of a professional consultant in close consultation with the Ministry of Finance,” said Singh.

“As part of governance, wider consultations will be carried out with stakeholders nationwide on the review.”

“The Ministry has been reporting on the progress in all the above work carried out through Parliamentary proceedings and the media.”

Singh further reiterated that the Coalition Government will continue to work towards meeting the interest of the people and collectively what is best for the nation as a whole.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
