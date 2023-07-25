Workers rights must be respected

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad say the Coalition Government understands that the rights of workers must be respected.

Speaking at the Evidence Based Policy Making for Decent Work ILO – Pacific Islands Regional Training, Prof Prasad said Government as promised has restored tripartite arrangements that Government, together with employers and employees, used to have prior to 2006.

Prof Prasad said he is convinced that much more needs to be done and will be done – It will take time, but it will be evidence-based.

He said that Government is fully determined to roll-back all the policy incompetence that the nation has to endure for the past 16 years.

“This has already started with the repeal in Parliament of Draconian and regressive legislations that completely disregarded evidence-based policy making for the betterment of all our people.”

He added that Government must be able to get unfiltered truth in real time so that if and when new and emerging issues arise, we can mitigate risks and re-align our policy and legislative approaches as quickly as possible.

Prof Prasad revealed that there is a skills’ shortage in key areas – Construction, nursing, and specialist fields like telecommunications, engineers, and aviation safety regulators among others.