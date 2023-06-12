4 arrested for cultivating marijuana in Kadavu

Four men have been arrested from the border of the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands in Kadavu, as they were believed to have been camping for over three months cultivating marijuana.

One of the suspects is from Naioti, Yale in Kadavu, while the others are from Navulo in Ovalau, Naviyago in Lautoka and Matacula in Tailevu.

A Southern Division Drug Operation team after uprooting more than 9,000 marijuana plants from within the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands, came across the farm allegedly belonging to the four suspects.

More than 3,000 marijuana plants were uprooted and initial enquiries conducted revealed that the four, had set up camp for duration of four months, cultivating and harvesting marijuana.

The four are in custody and will be escorted to Suva soon.