Monday, June 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

4 arrested for cultivating marijuana in Kadavu

Four men have been arrested from the border of the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands in Kadavu, as they were believed to have been camping for over three months cultivating marijuana.

One of the suspects is from Naioti, Yale in Kadavu, while the others are from Navulo in Ovalau, Naviyago in Lautoka and Matacula in Tailevu.

A Southern Division Drug Operation team after uprooting more than 9,000 marijuana plants from within the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands, came across the farm allegedly belonging to the four suspects.

More than 3,000 marijuana plants were uprooted and initial enquiries conducted revealed that the four, had set up camp for duration of four months, cultivating and harvesting marijuana.

The four are in custody and will be escorted to Suva soon.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Recommendations favor the rich, say...

Fiji Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhr...
Fiji FACT 2023

Raffa relishes first tourney with B...

Argentinean attacker Carlos Raffa says while he enjoys playing his ...
News

Fiji’s ADRC membership approved

Cabinet has approved Fiji’s membership of the Asian Disaster Reduct...
News

Woman’s death classified as murder

Nabua Police have classified the case of interest where a woman was...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Recommendations favor the rich, ...

News
Fiji Labou...

Raffa relishes first tourney wit...

Fiji FACT 2023
Argentinea...

Fiji’s ADRC membership approved

News
Cabinet ha...

Woman’s death classified as murd...

News
Nabua Poli...

Action plan approved for municip...

News
Cabinet ha...

National Anti-Doping Policy appr...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

Koroisau sidelined with broken j...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Labasa women end campaign with a...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Ariana Grande pokes fun at her o...

Entertainment
In a TikTo...

Finishing was a huge letdown for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Russian tourist reported missing...

News
An investi...

Patel re-elected as Fiji FA Pres...

Football
Rajesh Pat...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Recommendations favor the rich, says Chaudhry