7 Fijians to feature in Challenger Series

Seven Fijians will feature in this month’s Queensland Rugby Challenger Series.

The Queensland Reds Development XV and Queensland Premier Rugby Challenger XV squads have been announced which will feature an aligned women’s program for the first time.

The Queensland Premier Rugby Challenger XV has secured the services of former Fiji Under 20 winger Chris Kuridrani, Ratu Vio Batabasaga, Pio Nakubwai and Ben Navosailagi.

Former Fijian Drua lock Christopher Minimbi and Meli Dreu have been named in the Queensland Reds Development XV squad.

Fiji-born loose forward Joana Rabaka has been included in the Queensland Reds Women Development XV.

In the Men’s ranks, 14 club prospects have been named in the Reds Development squad including Stowers, his Bond teammate Lochie Connors, GPS flanker Matt Gicquel and Easts back Meli Dreu.

Following the success of last year’s iteration, the Challenger Series will also feature several law innovations once again in place across the two-game series.

On 17 September at Ballymore Stadium, Queensland Reds Development XV will take on QPR Challenger XV at 1.15pm followed by the match between Queensland Reds Development XV v QPR Challenger XV at 3.05pm.

On 24 September at Ballymore Stadium, Queensland Reds Development XV will meet QPR Challenger XV at 1.15pm followed by the match between Queensland Reds Development XV v QPR Challenger XV at 3.05pm.