Airport runways to undergo maintenance

Fiji Airports will be undertaking safety-critical pavement maintenance work on five outer island airport runways in the new year.

Chief executive, Mesake Nawari said the scope of work was developed based on

the engineering pavement assessments and they are committed to ensure the runways can support aircraft movements for the domestic customers.

At the Labasa Airport, work will commence on May 6 and conclude on June 16, 2024 and the airport will be partially closed from 10am to 3pm for six weeks.

The Airport will be fully operational outside these times.

The Savusavu Airport will be fully closed for 3 weeks. Work will commence on June 24 to

and end on July 14, 2024.

Matei Airport (Taveuni) will be closed from 5 to 11 August, 2024 and from 12 to 17 August, the airport will be partially closed after 2pm for the week.

Rotuma Airport maintenance work is scheduled for September 2024. The airport remains

operational with no impact to scheduled flights, every Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, the airport will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Lakeba Airport is scheduled for maintenance work in October 2024, however, scheduled

flights on Thursdays will not be affected.

Mercy flights to any of these airports during these times will require a 2-hour prior NOTICE.

However, those wishing to conduct Mercy flights to the other airports will need to consult

Fiji Airports Duty Engineers for status update before deciding any flights.

“The maintenance work is critical to protect the runways and extend the life of the pavement. Therefore, prioritising these works, ensures that the impacted airport runways will remain safe, in compliance with relevant regulations and facilitating continued flight operations.”

“Like any other airport around the world, FA is committed to these maintenance works to ensure our runways can continue to support our domestic routes and customers.”

“We appreciate the understanding and acknowledge our industry partners, stakeholders and travelers during this time and look forward to welcoming back commercial service when work is completed at the mentioned outer island airports,” Nawari said.