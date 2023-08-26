Saturday, August 26, 2023
Axed Cokanasiga back in England training

Photo Courtesy: Autumn Nations Series

Fiji-born giant Bath Rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga is back in training with England despite being axed from the confirmed 33-member squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France next month.

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has explained the situation regarding Cokanasiga, who was deemed surplus to requirement in early August.

The 25-year-old was a starter in the opening Summer Nations Series match versus Wales on 5 August, but two days later he was excluded from England’s final squad.

He returned to Bath to continue his training there and has now been called back in by England and was present at Twickenham on Friday when they held their captain’s run ahead of Sunday’s final warm-up versus Fiji, reports Rugbypass.

With England losing Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell to injury, it has opened up the opportunity for Cokanasiga to join the squad as a potential replacement.

“Joe was in camp with us early on and did a wonderful job. At the minute until I suppose selection is confirmed and we get through tomorrow [Saturday], Joe is the next one in. He has been outstanding for us, and having him in the last couple of days has been great,” Sinfield said.

England has called on the services at training in the recent weeks of some players who failed to make the cut to the World Cup squad, with Jonny May, Jonny Hill and now Cokanasiga amongst that group.

“I’ve missed working with Joe and there are a number of others that have come back in. They are helping prepare the team for what is to come, which should never be forgotten.”

