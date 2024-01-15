Monday, January 15, 2024
Ba women gear up for Coral Coast outing

The Ba Originals women’s rugby sevens team is preparing for a landmark appearance at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament, with many players set to make their debut.

Head coach Tomasi Bagaga emphasized the significance of this opportunity for the team.

“Most of the girls will be debuting in the tournament. It will be a big game for us, and a great exposure for them,” said Bagaga.

The Ba Original Women’s team finds itself in a challenging Pool A, where they will face off against Vatu Talei, Seahawks and Matakesi- a shadow New Zealand national side.

Ba Originals Women’s squad: Eleni Bilo, Torika Sabina, Loata Rokodrekia, Liku Vosiga, Ivona Nausa, Kini Vakauwalevu, Mary Jane Navuru, Laite likuilaba, Lasalini Naivua, Acelia Tuwai, Siliva Nai, Keleni Bulou, Lewatu Sivo, Naomi Taku.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
