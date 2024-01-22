Monday, January 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Back to school assistance closes on Friday

Students who will enroll in Year 13 need to do so by this Friday to be eligible for the $200 Back to School Support (BTSS).

The Education Ministry is advising students who have already applied for the Assistance not to apply again.

A total of 8,200 student applications for BTSS are currently on hold and this will be paid once the students are enrolled for Year 13.

Heads of Schools are reminded to be transparent with their enrollment process by ensuring that processes are clear, non-discriminatory and supports the Ministry’s policy of holistic education for all children.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ex reps rejoin Ba for new season

Three former players have rejoined Ba Football Association for this...
News

Starlink (Fiji) PTE to launch next ...

Starlink (Fiji) PTE could begin operations in Fiji as early as next...
Rugby

Leawere, Bai join Drua women coachi...

Renowned Flying Fijians Kele Leawere and Seremaia Bai have been app...
Rugby

Fiji to face Samoa in Perth 7s open...

The Fiji men's 7s side will kick off its campaign in the Perth 7s a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ex reps rejoin Ba for new season...

Football
Three form...

Starlink (Fiji) PTE to launch ne...

News
Starlink (...

Leawere, Bai join Drua women coa...

Rugby
Renowned F...

Fiji to face Samoa in Perth 7s o...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Kaka cheers on Fijiana for Perth...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Constitution guides my actions: ...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Fiji, EU commit to further colla...

News
Prime Mini...

Ravu set for inaugural tour of K...

News
Minister f...

Fiji Babas win Coral Coast 7s

Rugby
The Fiji B...

New champion to be crowned in Co...

Rugby
A new cham...

Lilian Amazon claim Plate in Cor...

Rugby
Lilian Ama...

COVID patients to isolate at hom...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ex reps rejoin Ba for new season