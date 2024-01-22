Back to school assistance closes on Friday

Students who will enroll in Year 13 need to do so by this Friday to be eligible for the $200 Back to School Support (BTSS).

The Education Ministry is advising students who have already applied for the Assistance not to apply again.

A total of 8,200 student applications for BTSS are currently on hold and this will be paid once the students are enrolled for Year 13.

Heads of Schools are reminded to be transparent with their enrollment process by ensuring that processes are clear, non-discriminatory and supports the Ministry’s policy of holistic education for all children.