Central defender Wara joins Irish club

England based former Fiji Under 23 centre-back Scott Wara has signed an 18 month contract with Ireland-based first division club Finn Harps FC on Thursday.

Wara has been added to the club with Matty Makinson and the pair will be available for selection from 1 July.

The lanky defender is a product of the Stoke City academy and most recently played with non-league side Leek Town.

Team manager Dave Rogers told club media that both players have had a fantastic education and upbringing in their respective careers with Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers then gaining valuable first-team experience at a non-league level in the UK and at the age of 24 they will add a real physical presence and leadership in our defence.

“I am absolutely delighted to finally sign Scott and Matty who are both long-term targets of mine and fit the profile of a player we identified back in January though we couldn’t get the deals done at that time.”

“Standing at 6ft 3, we know that Scott will bring a real aerial threat in both boxes and at the same time an ability to defend 1v1 duels aggressively and consistently.”

“I am also excited that both Scott and Matty have committed to myself and Finn Harps long term by signing 18 Month contracts and believing in what we are building here at Finn Park.”

“These signings are a massive boost to everyone at our club and I know our dedicated harps faithful will welcome Scott and Matty to Finn Park and look forward to seeing them in blue and white.”