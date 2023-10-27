Saturday, October 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champs Ba in tough Futsal IDC group

Defending champion Ba has been drawn in a tough Group A for the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) to be played at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next week.

Ba is drawn with underdogs Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and an unpredictable Nadi.

Group B consists of Lami, Southern champs Suva, Rakiraki and Labasa.

Labasa is the only team from the northern division to participate in the championship this year.

The winner of the tournament will receive $4,500 and a trophy while the runner-up will walk away with $1,500.

Meanwhile four teams from the Southerner division will compete in the women’s category.

Suva, Rewa, Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri will play round-robin matches with the team to record the highest win will be announced the winner.

The Futsal IDC will be played from 2 to 5 November at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua ...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has promoted five rising stars who w...
News

LTA to come down hard on ignorant P...

The Land Transport Authority will come down hard on public service ...
News

Rabuka meets delegation from Guangz...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today received a delegation from Gua...
News

Complaint filed against Minister Si...

A complaint has been lodged with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

5 youngsters promoted to main Dr...

Rugby
The Swire ...

LTA to come down hard on ignoran...

News
The Land T...

Rabuka meets delegation from Gua...

News
Prime Mini...

Complaint filed against Minister...

News
A complain...

Krishna added to Games squad as ...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Tuisue to start, prop Mawi bench...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Fiji Media Council members appoi...

News
Former Exe...

Eight teams confirmed for Futsal...

Football
The eight ...

Ro Teimumu relinquishes board ap...

News
Social Dem...

Google to lay cables connecting ...

Business
Google has...

Uluinasau nominated for top 7s h...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Tongan Health Minister creates h...

News
Tonga's Mi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua squad