Champs Ba in tough Futsal IDC group

Defending champion Ba has been drawn in a tough Group A for the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) to be played at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next week.

Ba is drawn with underdogs Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and an unpredictable Nadi.

Group B consists of Lami, Southern champs Suva, Rakiraki and Labasa.

Labasa is the only team from the northern division to participate in the championship this year.

The winner of the tournament will receive $4,500 and a trophy while the runner-up will walk away with $1,500.

Meanwhile four teams from the Southerner division will compete in the women’s category.

Suva, Rewa, Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri will play round-robin matches with the team to record the highest win will be announced the winner.

The Futsal IDC will be played from 2 to 5 November at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.