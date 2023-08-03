Citizens’ guide to National Budget launched

In a move towards increased transparency, the Coalition Government has launched a Citizens’ Guide to the 2023-24 National Budget.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad unveiled the informative guide in Suva on Wednesday.

Prof Prasad, described this guide as a crucial tool for bridging the gap between the budget-making process and the citizens it impacts.

In his address, Prasad stated, “Our Government is committed to maintaining openness, transparency, and accountability to the citizens.”

Further emphasizing the importance of citizen involvement, he said, “It’s crucial that we collectively work towards raising awareness and educating our citizens. By encouraging active participation, facilitating feedback, and fostering dialogue, we can create a sense of shared responsibility for our country’s financial future.”

He added that this guide is a significant step in cultivating this inclusive approach to budgeting.