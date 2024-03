Former Fiji 7s captain and Olympic gold medalist, Osea Kolinisau has returned to Fiji this morning to take up the national 7s team’s coaching role, following Ben Gollings’ departure last week.

He is expected to meet with the FRU board soon.

Kolinisau will kick off his coaching tenure with the national 7s team at the Hong Kongs 7s, scheduled for the 5th-7th April, as part of his ongoing commitment to prepare the team for the 2024 Olympics.