Cokanasiga dots twice as Bath go on top

Photo Courtesy: International Sports Consulting

Fiji-born English winger Joe Cokanasiga scored a double as Bath went top of the Premiership with a 25-17 bonus-point win over Harlequins today.

Cokanasiga scored after barely a minute to set the tone for Bath.

Marcus Smith’s try leveled up the match a few minutes later but a penalty by Fin Russell saw Bath lead 8-5 at the break aided by a man advantage from Danny Care’s yellow card.

Elliott Stooke, Cokanasiga and Miles Reid then added second-half scores to secure Bath their key fourth try.

Jack Walker and James Chisholm scored second-half tries for Quins, but Smith hit the post with a last-minute conversion attempt that would have earned the visitors a losing bonus point.

The bonus point win sees Bath above Sale to be top of the table at Christmas.

Bath have eight days before their next game, at Leicester on New Year’s Eve while Harlequins host Gloucester at Twickenham next Saturday before facing bottom club Newcastle away on Friday 5 January.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
