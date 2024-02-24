Committee to develop counter terrorism strategy

A Working Group has been tasked to develop a comprehensive strategy and legal framework from policy to operational level in countering terrorism effort in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Mason Smith.

With the global rise in terrorism threats, Smith said it is imperative for Fiji to proactively address the potential risks and mitigate the impact of terrorism on its national security, social cohesion, and economic stability.

The Working Group is tasked to deliver by June 2024, a development of a National Counter Terrorism Strategic in Fiji; the development of a Counter Terrorism Bill in Fiji and outline a way forward for the implementation of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Report 2023 in 2024, 2025.

It will also formulate information sharing and cooperation on matters regarding countering terrorism and violent extremism and regularly convene meetings as and when required to discuss counter terrorism matters urgent or otherwise from time to time suitably by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Immigration.

Smith said the Draft Bill on Counter Terrorism is expected to be tabled in Parliament in November, after Cabinet endorses the introduction of the bill.

“Fiji’s strategic location and its role as a popular tourist destination make it vulnerable to potential terrorist activities. Therefore, a proactive and multi-faceted approach to counter terrorism is essential for Fiji to ensure that we are in a state of readiness,” Smith said.