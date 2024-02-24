Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Committee to develop counter terrorism strategy

A Working Group has been tasked to develop a comprehensive strategy and legal framework from policy to operational level in countering terrorism effort in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Mason Smith.

With the global rise in terrorism threats, Smith said it is imperative for Fiji to proactively address the potential risks and mitigate the impact of terrorism on its national security, social cohesion, and economic stability.

The Working Group is tasked to deliver by June 2024, a development of a National Counter Terrorism Strategic in Fiji; the development of a Counter Terrorism Bill in Fiji and outline a way forward for the implementation of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Report 2023 in 2024, 2025.

It will also formulate information sharing and cooperation on matters regarding countering terrorism and violent extremism and regularly convene meetings as and when required to discuss counter terrorism matters urgent or otherwise from time to time suitably by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Immigration.

Smith said the Draft Bill on Counter Terrorism is expected to be tabled in Parliament in November, after Cabinet endorses the introduction of the bill.

“Fiji’s strategic location and its role as a popular tourist destination make it vulnerable to potential terrorist activities. Therefore, a proactive and multi-faceted approach to counter terrorism is essential for Fiji to ensure that we are in a state of readiness,” Smith said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Effective debt management is vital:...

Fiji needs to redouble its effort to ensure its debt burden is on a...
Rugby

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclasses...

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi scored three tries as Fiji outclassed Spa...
News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Football

Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Effective debt management is vit...

News
Fiji needs...

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclas...

Rugby
Lanky Poni...

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Popular News

Businessman sentenced to 7 years...

News
A business...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

NRL Trophy on display at Nadi Ai...

Rugby
In a histo...

Chaudhry deplores Fiji’s stand o...

News
Former Pri...

FCCC warns of potential pyramid ...

News
The Fijian...

Sports Council venue hire rate i...

Sports
Sporting b...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Effective debt management is vital: Report