Don’t be swayed by rumors, Police urges Fijians

The Fiji Police Force is urging members of the public not to be easily swayed by rumours or information circulating on social media about purported plans aimed at destabilizing the security of our nation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP/O) Livai Driu said Police are looking into the matter calling on people to be calm as Police are committed to their safety and security.

ACP/O Driu said Police has been made aware of the information circulating and reassure members of the public that there is nothing to be concerned about.

“Police operations are focused on providing safety and security and there is nothing to be concerned about in as far as national security is concerned.”

“Do continue to source information from trusted reliable sources such as news media outlets or verified social media pages,” he said.