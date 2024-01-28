Fiji 7s can improve before the Olympics: Tuqiri

Former dual international Lote Tuqiri has voiced his belief that the Fiji 7s team has room for improvement as they gear up for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“The Fiji 7s team can definitely improve,” he told FijiLive, acknowledging the team’s current performance and future prospects.

Tuqiri, drawing from his extensive experience in rugby, sees the upcoming Olympics as a crucial event for the team.

“Olympics is coming soon, I hope the 7s side will maintain their gold medal in Paris,” he said.

Tuqiri recognized the efforts of players vying for a spot in the national squad during the playoffs in the recent Coral Coast 7s Tournament and expressed optimism about their potential for growth.

His insights and observations, coming from a seasoned player, offer a blend of encouragement and a call to action for the Fiji 7s team.