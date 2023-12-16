Saturday, December 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA gives $21,955 to WOWS Kids Fiji

As part of its social responsibility, the Fiji Football Association handed a cheque worth $21,955 to WOWS Kids Fiji yesterday.

Fiji FA signed a memorandum of understanding with WOWS Kids Fiji  in January this year where $1 from every ticket purchased will be given to the charitable organisation from every FFA-related competition and tournament in Fiji.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the sum was collected from the ticket sales of the 2023 Rooster Chicken Battle of the Giants and Courts IDC.

“Per our promise, one dollar from every FFA tournament ticket will be donated directly to WOWS Kids, and are thankful to everyone for their support,” said Yusuf.

Yusuf thanked all member associations for their participation in the tournament which played a huge role in making a difference at WOW Kids of Fiji.

“I would also like to thank all football lovers who bought the tickets during the two major tournaments, and this is their $1 that is going for a good course,” said Yusuf.

“We will continue to provide financial support to the organisation through upcoming tournaments.”

In January Fiji FA donated $6401 from the Pacific Cup Tournament, in September the association handed $9,209 from the proceeds of Digicel Fiji FACT.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Rokolisoa wins Player of the Year a...

Tavua-born All Blacks 7s playmaker, Akuila Rokolisoa claimed the Ri...
Football

Star-studded Police FC remain on co...

A star-studded Police FC from Ba remains on course in the 2023 Digi...
Football

Greenstars FC post big win in opene...

Nadroga’s Greenstars FC started its campaign in the 2023 Digicel Na...
News

No empathy for Sayed-Khaiyum and Fi...

Fiji's Opposition Party has condemned the National Federation's Par...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rokolisoa wins Player of the Yea...

Rugby
Tavua-born...

Star-studded Police FC remain on...

Football
A star-stu...

Greenstars FC post big win in op...

Football
Nadroga’s ...

No empathy for Sayed-Khaiyum and...

News
Fiji's Opp...

Strengthening NZ bonds is key: R...

News
Fiji and N...

All Fiji Airways flights to Tuva...

News
All Fiji A...

Popular News

Kalabu residents to assist in cr...

News
More than ...

Opening NCC fixture ends in a st...

Football
The openin...

Batirerega sees red as Fiji beat...

Rugby
Despite a ...

Sharma ruling moved to next year...

News
The ruling...

95% of Fijians are connected: Ba...

News
Around 95 ...

Fines-Leleiwasa recalls surreal ...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Rokolisoa wins Player of the Year award