Fiji FA gives $21,955 to WOWS Kids Fiji

As part of its social responsibility, the Fiji Football Association handed a cheque worth $21,955 to WOWS Kids Fiji yesterday.

Fiji FA signed a memorandum of understanding with WOWS Kids Fiji in January this year where $1 from every ticket purchased will be given to the charitable organisation from every FFA-related competition and tournament in Fiji.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the sum was collected from the ticket sales of the 2023 Rooster Chicken Battle of the Giants and Courts IDC.

“Per our promise, one dollar from every FFA tournament ticket will be donated directly to WOWS Kids, and are thankful to everyone for their support,” said Yusuf.

Yusuf thanked all member associations for their participation in the tournament which played a huge role in making a difference at WOW Kids of Fiji.

“I would also like to thank all football lovers who bought the tickets during the two major tournaments, and this is their $1 that is going for a good course,” said Yusuf.

“We will continue to provide financial support to the organisation through upcoming tournaments.”

In January Fiji FA donated $6401 from the Pacific Cup Tournament, in September the association handed $9,209 from the proceeds of Digicel Fiji FACT.