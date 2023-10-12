Fiji FA to take action against Loaniceva

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that strict action will be taken against Rewa goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva for his violent conduct on Navua’s Jackson Wale today.

Loaniceva was given the marching orders in Rewa’s 2-1 loss to Navua in their last B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the 54th minute of the match, Loaniceva stamped Wale and inflicted further pain on the attacker whilst he landed on the ground.

Yusuf said Loaniceva will be charged once the disciplinary committee has received a report from the referees who facilitated the match.

“We will wait for the referees’ report and see the level of the violent conduct. He will then be charged to appear before the disciplinary committee.”

“According to our disciplinary code, violent conduct results in suspension. It all depends on how long and how much level of conduct took place.”

Yusuf revealed that the maximum suspension for such conduct is 18 months and the minimum is six months.

“There are five lawyers in the committee who will look into the report and the player will be charged. They are very well aware of the rules because all districts have been informed of the rules and law.”

“There is a process and the Comet system will flag it as violent conduct then we will have to charge him and he will have to appear before the committee.”

Yusuf added that Loaniceva will also be brought forward to the Fiji FA Disciplinary Committee to explain himself.

“Different codes and different outcomes but this will go for further hearing. That’s a different matter if Navua FC has lodged a police report but we will continue with our process.”

“The player will have a chance to come and defend himself.”

“After a long time, we have seen such incidents but our law is very clear, anything reported in the referees’ report and entered in the Comet system- further action will be taken.”