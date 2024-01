Fiji will face South Africa in the Cup quarterfinals of the Perth 7s in Australia later tonight.

The Joseva Tabacolo captained side topped its pool with three straight wins and will enter the clash as favorites.

The two sides will clash in the third quarterfinal at 11pm.

France will meet Ireland in the first quarterfinal at 10.10pm before Argentina will face Spain at 10.35pm and the last quarterfinal will be contested between host Australia and the USA at 11.25pm.