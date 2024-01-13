Saturday, January 13, 2024
Fijian center Blake signs with St Helens

St Helens has announced the signing of Fijian centre Waqa Blake on a one-year contract for the 2024 Super League season.

The 29 year old transitions to the Super League following his release from the Parramatta Eels of the NRL at the end of the 2023 season.

In a statement reported by BBC Sports, Blake expressed his eagerness to join the ranks of the four-time consecutive Super League champions.

“To come to a club like St Helens where they’ve always been in the top four or top two, and then such a big thing winning four-in-a-row, I’m hoping I can fit in, and we can win another one. Just looking at all the players that they have there, all the strike, I’m keen to get to work,” he stated.

Blake, who has represented Fiji Bati in five Tests to date, made 165 appearances during stints with the Panthers and Eels, which included playing in the 2022 grand final.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
