Former Chief of Staff Col Sanday leads review team

Former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief of Staff Colonel (Ret’d) James Sanday has been appointed lead an Independent review of Fiji’s National Security and Defence Review undertaken by the Government.

This was announced by the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua in a media conference this morning.

Tikoduadua said the review will provide a unique forum to collectively reflect on and articulate the values that define us as Fijians.

He said it will allow the Ministry to ponder over questions like: What principles do we hold dear? What aspirations drive our nation forward? And, how can our security and defence mechanisms embody and protect these values?.

He said reflecting on the address of His Excellency, the President at the Opening of Parliament, it is clear that the Government is dedicated to forging a path that resonates with our national identity.

“The President emphasized the necessity of conducting a thorough review of Fiji’s defence and security framework – a vital platform for Fiji to engage in an honest and open dialogue about our national values and ideals we cherish deeply.”

Terms of Reference is as follows:

  1. The President of Fiji announced the need for a special review of Fiji’s defence and security system at the Opening of Parliament. The review will use a whole-of-nation approach to outline a sustainable vision for Fiji’s democracy and security.
  2. The Independent Review Lead will report to the National Security Council.
  3. The review will use an impartial and collaborative approach to build consensus in the community and with whole of government stakeholders, including the nation’s military and security forces.
  4. The Independent Review Lead, working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Immigration, to investigate the following areas:
  • Fiji’s threat environment and the global and regional security landscape
  • Fiji’s national interests and objectives for defence, security and policing
  • Strategic implications for Fiji’s security services, including financial sustainability considerations
  • The RFMF’s core role and force structure
  • The role of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Fiji’s national security architecture
  • Relations between the civil service policymakers and the Disciplined Forces
  • Whole of Governments defence and security coordination mechanisms
  • Women, peace and security considerations
  • Potential legislative and regulatory changes in the security sector and
  • Implications for Fiji’s foreign policy settings

The review team is expected to begin next year, table the report to the National Security Council in August and then the Report to be tabled to Parliament in November 2024.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
