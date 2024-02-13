Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coach Roblin Autar who passed away last night at the Lautoka Hospital.

A former Blues rep, Autar started his illustrious coaching career in 1988 where he won the National Youth League and in 1995 he coached the Lautoka team in the National League.

After a year with Lautoka, Autar joined Nadi in 1996 and they won the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants.

He again joined Lautoka in 1998 and lost in the IDC final against Nadi.

In 2000 and 2002 he helped Lautoka win the Fiji FACT title.

Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel while paying his homage to Autar, said he was someone who always had football at heart, and they are deeply saddened by his passing.

He said Lautoka has lost one of its true sons as Autar spent most of his life serving the district.

“It’s a huge loss. He had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.”

“I convey my heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolence to the grieving family, and I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace.”

His funeral details will be announced later.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
