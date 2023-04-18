FRU secures sporting equipment supplier

Fiji Rugby Union has secured a major sponsor as the official sporting equipment supplier for two years.

FRU acting chief executive Sale Sorovaki announced that JR White and Company PTE Limited has come on board to assist the rugby union.

This sponsorship will include the Elastoplast brand as the official choice of sports strapping for Fiji Rugby Teams.

“This sponsorship will not only benefit the national teams but also our member unions who will be able to purchase their sporting equipment at a discounted price,” Sorovaki said.

He added that apart from the Fiji Airways Fijian and Fijiana 7s teams, other national teams such as Flying Fijians, Fijiana, Fijian Warriors, Fijian Under-20 and Fijiana Drua will be provided with the sporting equipment.

JR White Director Niraj Prasad said rugby is our national sport and they are delighted to be the official Sporting Equipment Supplier for the national teams and the FRU member unions (provincial teams) who also benefit from this deal.