Tuesday, April 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FRU secures sporting equipment supplier

Fiji Rugby Union has secured a major sponsor as the official sporting equipment supplier for two years.

FRU acting chief executive Sale Sorovaki announced that JR White and Company PTE Limited has come on board to assist the rugby union.

This sponsorship will include the Elastoplast brand as the official choice of sports strapping for Fiji Rugby Teams.

“This sponsorship will not only benefit the national teams but also our member unions who will be able to purchase their sporting equipment at a discounted price,” Sorovaki said.

He added that apart from the Fiji Airways Fijian and Fijiana 7s teams, other national teams such as Flying Fijians, Fijiana, Fijian Warriors, Fijian Under-20 and Fijiana Drua will be provided with the sporting equipment.

JR White Director Niraj Prasad said rugby is our national sport and they are delighted to be the official Sporting Equipment Supplier for the national teams and the FRU member unions (provincial teams) who also benefit from this deal.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

High powered Pacific Mission delega...

A 50-member Pacific Mission delegation from Aotearoa New Zealand le...
Rugby

Trio back in training for Chiefs cl...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Kemu Valetini, winger Salesitin...
Rugby

Byrne impressed with Drua’s p...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is impressed with the l...
Rugby

Black Ferns lock in Kalounivale til...

The Black Ferns have locked in Fiji-born prop Tanya Kalounivale til...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

High powered Pacific Mission del...

News
A 50-membe...

Trio back in training for Chiefs...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Byrne impressed with Drua’...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Black Ferns lock in Kalounivale ...

Rugby
The Black ...

Chua to host first Kula Girls tr...

Football
Newly appo...

Youngster eyes more game time wi...

Football
19-year-ol...

Popular News

Byrne commends Drua fight in Can...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Porter to play James Baldwin in ...

Entertainment
Pose star ...

Suva 2 wins Gujarati Futsal tour...

Sports
Suva 2 cla...

Strong Pearls squad for Pac-Aus ...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Bred Bank to expand its services...

Business
Bred Bank ...

PM appoints new Water Authority ...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

High powered Pacific Mission delegation arrives